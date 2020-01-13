Got my confidence back thanks to digital medium: Arunoday Singh

Actor Arunoday Singh says working in the digital space helped him get back his confidence and self-respect. The actor, who has worked in Netflix film "Love Per Square Foot" and "Apharan - Sabka Katega", an ALTBalaji web-series, believes OTT platforms offer more meaty roles to artistes.

"I have been knocking on doors for a while now to be given meaty parts, to be made to feel that I can hold an entire thing on my shoulders. I feel I am worthy or maybe I am not worthy of a proper big role. "And that's why I am given these small things. It is nice to see great work on the web. There are a lot of things for which you are eligible, there are higher chances you will get something that will be meaty and good. It gave me a lot of confidence and my self-respect back in a way," Arunoday told PTI in an interview here.

The 36-year-old actor said he has to "constantly" prove himself, which he believes keeps him from being complacent. "I like having to prove myself, it keeps me hungry," he added.

Arunoday, who has worked in films such as "Aisha", "Yeh Saali Zindagi" , "Jism 2" and "Main Tera Hero" , believes his acting has improved but he still needs to work on a lot of things. "I have a long way to go. I am slowly starting to sink into the heart of the job, that's only the beginning, I have to go deeper. There are many things that I am yet to learn.

"Like, getting more nuanced performances, better subtext, little more controlled, not being quite so obvious in some moments, more dynamism, many things," he said. The actor, who will next be seen in ZEE5's web-series "Chargesheet: Guilty or Innocent?", said he does theatre to hone his skills.

He added, "There will always be plays. It is just that it doesn't get respect in Mumbai but there are plenty of people who do regional theatre, Gujarati and Marathi plays. I have even performed to packed houses in NCPA." PTI KKP RDS BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

