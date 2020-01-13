Bafta risks credibility loss unless it undergoes reforms, says director Steve McQueen

Director Steve McQueen has spoken out on the lack of diversity at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations, saying the awards risk being irrelevant unless there is a change. Bafta nominations have come under heavy criticism for recognising mostly white talent, including in all its four acting categories.

The director, who has won two Baftas – one for his debut feature film Hunger in 2009 and another for best film in 2014 for "12 Years a Slave" – told the Guardian that the British film awards could become useless if it fails to recognise diverse talent. "After a while you get a bit fed up with it. Because if the Baftas are not supporting British talent, if you’re not supporting the people who are making headway in the industry, then I don’t understand what you are there for.

“Unless the Baftas wants to be like the Grammys, which is of no interest to anyone, and has no credibility at all, then they should continue on this path. If not then they have to change. Fact," the director said. McQueen dismissed chair of Bafta’s film committee Marc Samuelson's claim that the nominations reflected the general lack of diversity in the industry.

The director said the awards could have recognised British talent such as Marianne Jean-Baptiste for "In Fabric", Joanna Hogg for "The Souvenir" , Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet" , and Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in "Queen & Slim" . "But not even just British talent, it’s talent in general. It’s crazy,” McQueen said citing the absence of Lupita Nyong'o for her performance in "Us".

The director said rather it was nonsensical to blame their lack of diversity on the inudstry because "When these films are being made to critical acclaim, they’re not even being recognised – that’s nonsense.” Following criticism, Bafta announced it would undergo a review of its voting system, which, as per a 2018 report, has 94 per cent white voters.

