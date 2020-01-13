Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bafta risks credibility loss unless it undergoes reforms, says director Steve McQueen

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:34 IST
Bafta risks credibility loss unless it undergoes reforms, says director Steve McQueen

Director Steve McQueen has spoken out on the lack of diversity at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations, saying the awards risk being irrelevant unless there is a change. Bafta nominations have come under heavy criticism for recognising mostly white talent, including in all its four acting categories.

The director, who has won two Baftas – one for his debut feature film Hunger in 2009 and another for best film in 2014 for "12 Years a Slave" – told the Guardian that the British film awards could become useless if it fails to recognise diverse talent. "After a while you get a bit fed up with it. Because if the Baftas are not supporting British talent, if you’re not supporting the people who are making headway in the industry, then I don’t understand what you are there for.

“Unless the Baftas wants to be like the Grammys, which is of no interest to anyone, and has no credibility at all, then they should continue on this path. If not then they have to change. Fact," the director said. McQueen dismissed chair of Bafta’s film committee Marc Samuelson's claim that the nominations reflected the general lack of diversity in the industry.

The director said the awards could have recognised British talent such as Marianne Jean-Baptiste for "In Fabric", Joanna Hogg for "The Souvenir" , Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet" , and Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in "Queen & Slim" . "But not even just British talent, it’s talent in general. It’s crazy,” McQueen said citing the absence of Lupita Nyong'o for her performance in "Us".

The director said rather it was nonsensical to blame their lack of diversity on the inudstry because "When these films are being made to critical acclaim, they’re not even being recognised – that’s nonsense.” Following criticism, Bafta announced it would undergo a review of its voting system, which, as per a 2018 report, has 94 per cent white voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv invites CM, other pol leaders to discuss pending bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the states legislature parties for a meeting on January 17 to discuss matters pertaining to two bills that have been cleared by the Assemb...

Congress to hold protests across Maharashtra over book controversy

The Congress is going to hold protests across Maharashtra on January 14 against the book, Todays Shivaji Narendra Modi, by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, according to sources in the party. Earlier yesterday, leaders from all three parties in...

River interlinking in limbo as states not co-operating:Kataria

The Centre is ready with its river-linking plans but states are not co-operating on the project due to vote bank politics, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Singh Kataria said on Monday. At this moment, the central government c...

US points to dissent in Iran in wake of deadly drone strike

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other administration officials joined President Donald Trump are trying to draw attention to dissent in Iran instead of lingering questions about the scale of the threat used to justify a drone strike on Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020