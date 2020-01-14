Craig Zoben replaces Gavin O'Conner as director on HBO's 'Mare of Easttown'

Craig Zoben, best known for his work on series such as "The Leftovers" , "Westworld" and "American Gods" , will now helm HBO's new miniseries "Mare of Easttown" , starring Oscar winner Kate Winslet. Zoben replaces filmmaker Gavin O'Conner who was set to direct all episodes of the series, reported Deadline.

O'Conner left the project over scheduling issues but will continue to serve as executive producer. Zoben, who has inked a two-year overall deal with the network, will also serve as executive producer on the show that marks Winslet's return to TV since 2011's "Mildred Pierce".

The 44-year-old actor will portray a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder. The project has been created by Brad Ingelsby and he will also serve as the showrunner.

"Mare of Easttown" , a co-production of HBO and wiip, will be executive produced by Winslet, Ingelsby, Gordon Gray, Paul Lee and Mark Roybal. Production on the seven-episode series is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.