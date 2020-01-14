UP declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax free

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday made Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" tax-free in the state. Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, the film is being exempted from SGST, the government spokesperson said.

The film is about the bravery and dedication of the Maratha warrior and it is being made tax free so that more and more people could take inspiration from his life, the spokesperson said. Devgn had talked to the chief minister on Sunday and made a request in this regard, the spokesman pointed out.

If a movie is declared tax-free it means the state has waived the entertainment levy imposed on it, thereby bring down the ticket rates and encouraging more people to watch it. Also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Kajol, "Tanhaji..." released on January 10.

