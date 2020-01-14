Left Menu
STRATACACHE Partners with Global Semiconductor Display Industry Leader BOE for Full Line of LCD Displays

STRATACACHE Partners with Global Semiconductor Display Industry Leader BOE for Full Line of LCD Displays

STRATACACHE today announced a partnership with BOE Technology Group, global leader in the semiconductor display industry, as well as an IoT company, to bring a full line of branded LCD display technology to market. Through this partnership, STRATACACHE will broaden its full marketing technology offering, which includes hardware, software and services, with displays delivered under two leading brands in the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies. Further, the partnership will bring BOE immediate distribution growth, leveraging the STRATACACHE client base of 15,000 customers worldwide in more than 100 countries while helping STRATACACHE provide highest quality display technology and new functionality to its customer base.

Via an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement, the displays will be available globally from Scala and Optika Display, two companies in the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, and will unlock new functionality and capabilities including advanced power management, intelligent retail sensor support and extended lifecycle products for commercial 24x7 always-on use. STRATACACHE has a diverse customer base in the top 20 global GDP countries and focuses on the retail, quick-service restaurant, transportation, finance and hospitality sectors.

"There is a clear ascendency of the Chinese display companies in the global display industry," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "BOE, as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and services for information interaction and human health, is highly competitive in display innovation, quality, capability and pricing on a global scale. Bringing this technology into the STRATACACHE delivery model allows us to fully extend our solution offering of hardware, software and services to our clients, with excellent cost performance and a proven, established global support system."

"STRATACACHE has the infrastructure in place globally to market, distribute, service and support our advanced display technology," said Jikai Yao, Director of B2B CSPO of BOE.

Learn more about STRATACACHE's marketing technology solutions at www.stratacache.com.

Learn more about BOE at www.boe.com.

About STRATACACHE
STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075713/STRATACACHE_BOE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659530/STRATACACHE_Logo.jpg

