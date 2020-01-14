Left Menu
Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond movie theme song

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:50 IST
American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die," the singer and movie's producers said on Tuesday. Eilish, 18, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of top stars like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

"The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song," a posting on the official @007 Twitter account said in Tuesday. "No Time to Die," the 25th film in the James Bond series, arrives in movie theaters in April with Daniel Craig resuming his role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

Alternative pop star Eilish had a break out year in 2019 with hits like "Bad Guy" and is nominated for six Grammy Awards later this month, including album of the year and best new artist. Eilish confirmed the news on her Twitter account with the simple message. "Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film."

The title of the song was not revealed.

