Corey Hawkins joins cast of HBO Max's 'Americanah' adaptation

"6 Underground" star Corey Hawkins has boarded the cast of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o's HBO Max series "Americanah". The streaming service of WarnerMedia has given a straight-to-series order to the project, which marks a reunion between Nyong'o and her "Black Panther" co-star Gurira.

"Americanah", based on author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel of the same name, tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong'o), a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze. Hawkins will take on the role of Blaine, Ifemelu’s present-day boyfriend and Yale Professor, who is madly in love with her, reported Variety.

The series will also feature "Harriet" breakout Zackary Momoh as Obinze and actor Uzo Aduba. Gurira will write the pilot of the 10-episode series as well as serve as showrunner on the series. She will also serve as executive producer alongside Nyong'o, Andrea Calderwood of Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del of D2 Productions, and Nancy Won.

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Nyong'o's Eba Productions are producing.

