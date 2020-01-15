Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Grammys

Singer Demi Lovato is returning to the music scene with a performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. It will be her first live gig since her highly-publicized drug overdose and hospitalization in July 2018.

Lovato took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement. "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv," Lovato captioned her photo that read 'GRAMMY PERFORMER'.

It is unknown whether she will play new music. She has been teasing new music for months now. Lovato joins previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, along with Alicia Keys, who returns for her second consecutive year as the host.

The ceremony will take place on January 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.