Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shikara new poster featuring Aadil Khan, Sadia out now!

The makers of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra's forthcoming historical drama 'Shikara' have revealed a new poster of the film featuring debutants Aadil Khan and Sadia, on social media.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:56 IST
Shikara new poster featuring Aadil Khan, Sadia out now!
A poster of the historical drama 'Shikara'. Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra's forthcoming historical drama 'Shikara' have revealed a new poster of the film featuring debutants Aadil Khan and Sadia, on social media. The official Instagram handle of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films revealed the poster with a caption that read, "The closest hold you the strongest when the world falls apart. "When hate was all that was left, love was their only weapon."

The new poster showcases Sadia, who is essaying the role in the movie as Shanti Dhar resting her head on the shoulders of the actor Aadil Khan who is looking in a different direction and is all smiles. Aadil Khan will be playing the character Shiv Kumar Dhar, who is a Kashmiri Pandit.

The official trailer of the movie that got released earlier this month, showed a series of events faced by the couple and the rest of the state people during the mass exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley and their struggle with the same. The film that has Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the helm narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times.

The flick is largely shot in the valleys of Kashmir and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple. Directed and bankrolled by Chopra, the flick is set to hit the big screen on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at lightning speed, Deputy Chief Mini...

Shivaji memorial should be on land, Maratha outfit demands

The Maratha Seva Sangh MSS has demanded that the planned memorial of warrior king Shivaji should be built on land and not in the sea. The Maharashtra government is building a memorial of the 17th century king off the Mumbai coast. It will ...

Congress to declare candidates for Delhi polls soon, says Subhash Chopra

Delhi unit Congress president Subhash Chopra said here on Wednesday that his party would finalise the list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls in a day or two. We will announce the candidates by tomorrow or day after tomorrow. It i...

Second bird flu case in Hungary adds to fears across eastern Europe

HIGHLIGHTSAnother outbreak of bird flu has been detected in eastern Hungary.The flu has spread in recent days in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.Hungary has, however, maintained that poultry products are safe to consume but it will r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020