Shikara new poster featuring Aadil Khan, Sadia out now!

The makers of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra's forthcoming historical drama 'Shikara' have revealed a new poster of the film featuring debutants Aadil Khan and Sadia, on social media. The official Instagram handle of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films revealed the poster with a caption that read, "The closest hold you the strongest when the world falls apart. "When hate was all that was left, love was their only weapon."

The new poster showcases Sadia, who is essaying the role in the movie as Shanti Dhar resting her head on the shoulders of the actor Aadil Khan who is looking in a different direction and is all smiles. Aadil Khan will be playing the character Shiv Kumar Dhar, who is a Kashmiri Pandit.

The official trailer of the movie that got released earlier this month, showed a series of events faced by the couple and the rest of the state people during the mass exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley and their struggle with the same. The film that has Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the helm narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times.

The flick is largely shot in the valleys of Kashmir and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple. Directed and bankrolled by Chopra, the flick is set to hit the big screen on February 7. (ANI)

