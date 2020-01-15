Left Menu
Deepika shares what team 'Chhapaak' found in social experiment on acid sale

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is basking on the success of her widely-talked about movie 'Chhappak', on Wednesday shared the video of a social experiment undertaken by her team to see how acid is easily available at stores despite its sale being outlawed.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:02 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:02 IST
A still from the 'Chhapaak' social experimental video on sale of acid shared by Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is basking on the success of her widely-talked about movie 'Chhappak', on Wednesday shared the video of a social experiment undertaken by her team to see how acid is easily available at stores despite its sale being outlawed. The team of 'Chhapaak' has not only been going strong at the box-office but also in their tireless efforts to make the general public aware of the trauma and of consequences of acid attacks.

The 34-year-old actor shared the IGTV video along with a caption that read, "Won't Buy Won't Sell - A Chhapaak Social Experiment. Acid has corroded many lives, crushed many dreams, dashed many hopes and scarred many futures." Clocking in at five-minutes and twenty-seven seconds, the video shared saw a bunch of actors hired by Deepika's team to go undercover and buy acid from shops around the city.

Deepika herself monitored the whole sequence from a car and looked shocked to see how easily people are manipulating the shopkeepers to get acid and how retailers are ready to sell it. Although shop owners briefly doubted the customers, there was only one who demanded a valid ID proof and refused to sell acid when the ID was not provided.

The results of the experiment brought a frown on the actor's face as she explained how unbelievable it was to easily get 24 bottles of acid in one single day. The pitch towards such an unpleasant situation remains the same from the actor and the team as that of Laxmi Agarwal who went all the way to ban its sale.

'Chhapaak' is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The lead character is named Malti in the flick, played by Deepika. The movie showed the struggle of Malti, her ultimate victory in banning the sale of acid after being attacked by a man she refused to marry.

'Chhapaak' hit the screens on January 10, 2020, and also stars Vikrant Massey. (ANI)

