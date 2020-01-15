After Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar takes up 'What is in your Dabba' challenge

After Katrina Kaif, actor Bhumi Pednekar also took up the trending 'What is in your Dabba' challenge four days after being nominated by Akshay Kumar for the trend. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her lunchbox as she was seen feasting on a variety of healthy delicacies.

"Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it's a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat. You know the unfit to fit the journey I've had and @akshaykumar has really motivated me through it. Thank you for nominating me," the actor captioned her post. Further describing what is inside her 'Dabba' she wrote, "So in my dabba I have avocado and chicken salad, almond flour roti, some chicken curry, stir fried mushrooms and tofu isabgol tikki. Wholesome, low cal and satisfying. Eat well and right, then there's no fight."

The actor further nominated actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aaryan to take up the challenge and show what is inside their 'dabba' or lunchbox. On Saturday, actor Akshay Kumar nominated actors Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for the internet trend after being nominated by his wife and actor Twinkle Khanna. (ANI)

