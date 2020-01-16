Tate Sheridan to warm audiences on New Zealand Tour: Elton John

Elton John today announced that brilliant young award-winning singer/songwriter Tate Sheridan will warm audiences at the outdoor concerts on his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road New Zealand Tour. Beginning at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday, February 4th, the tour also takes in two Napier shows at Mission Estate on 6th and 15th, before finishing off with three Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium on the 16th, 18th and 20th February respectively.

A unique storyteller, Tate Sheridan has always been a name to watch, garnering Sir Elton's attention in 2015 when the then 23-year old Sheridan was asked to open select Australia and New Zealand dates on the artist's national tour that December. Since then, Elton has taken a keen interest in Sheridan's music, playing his song 'Fade To Black' on his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio Show to an audience of millions.

In February 2020, Sheridan will join Sir Elton on all 6 of his New Zealand dates, performing songs from his latest solo work, Angel Man, which captures the beautiful rustic tones of the old Americana, plus tunes from his impressive back catalog. Sheridan will perform all of these appearances solo on the piano.

"I'm thrilled to be opening for Sir Elton John once again, on his final New Zealand tour", said Tate. "He was probably my biggest childhood hero and his music has been a huge inspiration. It all feels very surreal and I can't wait to play alongside this musical legend later this month and into 2020!"

Tate Sheridan's musical background is vast; as a prodigious jazz pianist, he was awarded the 2014 ACT Critics Circle Artist of the Year for his dedication to jazz and pop music. In 2015, Tate became one of the youngest ever musicians to be nominated for the prestigious Freedman Jazz Fellowship and has already been awarded the Friends of the ANU School of Music's Bernhard Neumann Memorial Prize, the Winifred Burston Memorial Prize, and the Peter and Lena Karmel Anniversary Prize for his dedication to Australian music.

In recent years, Tate's musical endeavors have taken a change of direction, writing and recording in New York and Nashville. His vintage approach to recording has gained the attention of legendary Australian musicians including INXS principal songwriter Andrew Farriss.

Since going on sale in February last year, Australia and New Zealand have snapped up tickets to Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with total sales exceeding a staggering 600,000 tickets to date. And there are still great seats available in the upcoming Dunedin and Auckland shows next month; head to www.ticketmaster.co.nz for tickets.

With a mammoth 40-concert run currently underway in Australia and following rave reviews for the epic musical fantasy Rocketman and Me autobiography, the Elton John frenzy has well and truly begun! The legendary performer has been garnering stunning reviews of his Australian shows - delivering his famed songbook to sold-out venues and devoted audiences across the country, on this his final curtain call.

"New Zealand, I can't wait to be with you again", said Sir Elton. "Your audiences have always been very generous towards me, and I know that this final tour will be the most memorable ever".

"Elton is in the incredible form", said promoter Michael Chugg. "The production is fantastic, and we've been getting rave reviews from right around Australia since the tour kicked off in November! It's one hell of a show, you absolutely don't want to miss it."

Complete with brand new stage production, and tour wardrobe designed by Italian fashion house Gucci, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour is intimate and personal, while also spectacular and daring. Audiences will experience a rare glimpse into Elton's life, and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, via mesmerizing, never-before-seen images and videos displayed throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.

He will be joined by longstanding band members Nigel Olsson on drums (part of Elton's original three-piece band in 1970), esteemed musical director Davey Johnstone (who first recorded with Elton in 1971 and joined the band a year later) on guitar, virtuoso Ray Cooper on percussion, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, and Kim Bullard on keyboards.

"… the time is right to say thank you to my fans and say goodbye." – Elton John

More than a concert; an unforgettable memory! This is the final chance to nab your spot at Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – Don't miss out.

