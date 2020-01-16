Tilda Swinton to receive BFI fellowship

Actor Tilda Swinton, best known for films such as "Orlando" , "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, "Okja" and "Suspiria" , will receive the British Film Institute's highest honour, the BFI Fellowship this year. According to BFI's official website, the actor will receive the fellowship at the BFI Chair's annual dinner, on March 2 in London.

The award honours the Swinton's daring as a performer and her great contributions to film culture, independent film exhibition and philanthropy. The 59-year-old actor said she is "happy and touched" by the honour.

"Fellowship and BFI are two of my favourite words. And the beginning and end of the reason I live my life in the cinema in the first place... And I share it entirely with my beloved filmmaking playmates, living and departed," Swinton said in a statement. BFI chair Josh Berger said he is delighted that the actor has accepted the fellowship.

"It is a career full of courageous artistic choices that has earned her the deep respect of her peers, our industry and the admiration and enjoyment of audiences all over the world. Tilda inhabits the characters she portrays in the most compelling way. "Her work is powerful and far-ranging and as such occupies a unique place in our collective film history; it captivates young filmmakers and actors, inspiring them to make bolder, braver and more profound work," Berger added. The fellowship will be accompanied by a Tilda Swinton season at the BFI's Southbank venue in March, featuring screenings of her work and inspirations, alongside an in conversation event on March 3.

She has had a wide-ranging international career in both indie and studio-backed films and has worked with directors including Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers. Swinton won a best supporting actress Oscar and Bafta in 2008 for "Michael Clayton" .

