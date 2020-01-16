Left Menu
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Yamaha warns musicians not to climb in instrument cases after Ghosn escape

Yamaha Corporation, has warned people not to try and squeeze inside musical instrument cases after reports former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan concealed inside in one. "We won't mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it," the Japanese company said in a post on its twitter account on Jan. 11. Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone

Spotify has made playlists and a podcast for dogs to listen to in their owners' absence, after finding that nearly 74% of UK pet-owners play music for their animals. The Swedish audio-streaming business company said it has launched a podcast featuring soothing music, "dog-directed praise", stories, and messages of affirmation and reassurance narrated by actors to alleviate stress for dogs who are home alone. UK's Johnson: I need to lose weight but becoming vegan would cheese me off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants to lose weight in 2020, but will not do "Veganuary" - the popular practice of becoming vegan in January - as it would take too much concentration and mean giving up cheese. "I had thought of it but it requires so much concentration. I do take my hat off to vegans who can handle it," he said during an interview with BBC TV having confessed he wanted to lose some pounds in the next year.

