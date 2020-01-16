Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji...' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:25 IST
Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji...' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Image Credit:

Ajay Devgn's latest release, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero" , has breached into the Rs 100 crore club. The Om Raut-directed period action drama achieved the feat in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10.

"Tanhaji", which is Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has so far made Rs 107.68 crores at the box office. Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire. Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nigerian Islamist militants free 3 aid workers, other civilian hostages -U.N.

Islamist militants released three aid workers and other civilians in northeast Nigeria who had been held hostage since late December, a United Nations official said on Thursday.The people were kidnapped on Dec. 22 by militants posing as sol...

Yes Bank acquires 10.25 pc stake in Sical Logistics

Private sector lender Yes Bank has acquired 10.25 per cent stake in Sical Logistics,a Coffee Day Group company, by invoking pledged shares. Yes Bank Ltd has, pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares, acquired 60,00,000 equity shares havin...

Tennis-Key first round fixtures at the Australian Open

Following is a list of key opening round matches at next weeks Australian Open after the tournament draw was made on Thursday Prefix denotes seeding MENS SINGLES1-Rafa Nadal Spain v Hugo Dellien Bolivia Jan-Lennard Struff Germany v 2-Novak ...

Iran's nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal - president

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a televised speech. We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020