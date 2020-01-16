Ranveer Singh introduces Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad in '83' character poster

After introducing five cricketers from his upcoming sports-drama '83', Ranveer Singh on Thursday dropped the first-look character poster featuring Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad. The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor hopped on to Instagram and introduced Dinker Sharma in a post that read, "SABSE SHARARTI! Never a dull moment around the Badmaash Baller #KirtiAzad !"

The first-look catches a glimpse of Dinker as he copies Kirti Azad's bowling action. Kirti Azad, an off-spinner and a right-hand batsman, played a pivotal role in helping India win the World Cup in 1983. The film '83' is based on India's World Cup victory and has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared five-character posters which featured Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna. Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma. The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer.

The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

