Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Shakti Mohan are new ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, former India captain Mithali Raj and popular TV personality Shakti Mohan have been announced as the new brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris. The trio will further the brand's ambition of empowered beauty, encouraging women to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their self-worth.

Aditi said she feels honoured to represent a brand that "celebrates beauty in all forms and is loved the world over". "I look forward to creating campaigns with L’Oreal Paris that remind women that they’re all worth it!" she said in a statement.

Mithali said people are not born different but it is their journeys that sets them apart from each other. "The life I've created on this path made me who I am and I'm worth it. I am excited to collaborate with L’Oreal Paris and spread the message of beauty and inclusivity. Women must be encouraged to see beauty in their uniqueness," she said.

Shakti said, "As someone who has worn multiple hats across my career I relate to the diversity of colour and offerings L’Oreal Paris brings. I’m keen to work with L’Oreal and spread the message of being beautiful in our own individual being." The new ambassadors will feature in the brand's new Casting Creme Gloss campaign, #AShadeApart which aims to urge women to embrace their distinct personalities. It aligns to the product offering of diverse shades that set them apart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.