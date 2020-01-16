Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

The internet was taken by storm when the 8-million plus strong army of fans asked "Is Alex Gonzaga engaged?" the moment she uploaded pictures of her birthday celebration on her official Instagram account.

Gonzaga, a well-known actress, singer, and YouTube star celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 16. She recently uploaded a photo of herself with her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikee Morada in which of her hands noticeably had what appears to be an engagement ring.

The picture that prompted "Is Alex Gonzaga engaged?" speculations has garnered over 300,000 likes and close to 10,000 comments in just a matter of a couple of hours.

Along with the picture, she also thanked her fans for birthday greetings and also thanked Jesus. She also said she will be uploading a vlog tomorrow in which she will probably reveal more about her possible engagement.

In October 2019, Alex Gonzaga celebrated three years of being in a relationship with Mikee.

