Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures
'Is Alex Gonzaga engaged?' was trending with minutes after she uploaded a picture with her boyfriend Mikee Morada and a "ring".
The internet was taken by storm when the 8-million plus strong army of fans asked "Is Alex Gonzaga engaged?" the moment she uploaded pictures of her birthday celebration on her official Instagram account.
Gonzaga, a well-known actress, singer, and YouTube star celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 16. She recently uploaded a photo of herself with her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikee Morada in which of her hands noticeably had what appears to be an engagement ring.
Thank you for all your birthday greetings! I feel LOVED. Thank you Jesus! Vlog tomorrow ❤️
The picture that prompted "Is Alex Gonzaga engaged?" speculations has garnered over 300,000 likes and close to 10,000 comments in just a matter of a couple of hours.
Along with the picture, she also thanked her fans for birthday greetings and also thanked Jesus. She also said she will be uploading a vlog tomorrow in which she will probably reveal more about her possible engagement.
In October 2019, Alex Gonzaga celebrated three years of being in a relationship with Mikee.
