'Bad Boys for Life' releasing in India on January 31

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 12:22 IST
"Bad Boys for Life" , the much-awaited threequel to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys" franchise, will release in India on January 31. The announcement was made by studio Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Friday.

The third part will see Smith and Lawrence reprising their fan-favourite characters of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The story follows Lowrey and Burnett who reunite once again when someone starts murdering people involved in an old case.

The film is a follow-up to the franchise's previous two entries -- "Bad Boys" (1995) and "Bad Boys II" (2003). Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, "Bad Boys for Life" will also feature Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

