'Better Call Saul' to end with its sixth season

Popular AMC series "Better Call Saul" is set to conclude after its sixth season. The show, a spin-off of cult hit series "Breaking Bad" , has been renewed for the sixth and final season, reported Variety.

The news was shared by showrunner Peter Gould and executive producer and co-creator Vince Gilligan at the show’s Television Critics’ Association winter press tour panel. The 13-episode final season will go into production later this year and air in 2021

"Better Call Saul" follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), beginning six years before the events of "Breaking Bad" , showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman. It also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.

The show's fifth season is scheduled to be premiered on February 23 this year.

