Aurangabad international film fest to be held from Feb 5 to 9

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:39 IST
The seventh edition of the Aurangabad International Film Festival (AIFF) will be held here between February 5 and 9, its organisers said on Friday. Total 40 films will be screened at the festival, of which nine will be from different regional languages in India, director of the festival Ashok Rane told reporters.

The festival will begin with the screening of "Hellaro" , a Gujarati period drama film and conclude with the screening of "Parasite" , a South Korean movie. Director Sriram Raghavan will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony of the festival. "Hellaro" director Abhishek Shah will also be present there along with Marathi actor-directors Prasad Oak and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Chandrakant Kulkarni, artistic director of the festival, said a seminar will be held on the topic of 'History and Cinematic Liberty' on February 6, in which Marathi film directors Om Raut, Digpal Lanjekar and Prasad Oak will take part. "One of the nine movies from different Indian languages will be chosen for the best film award, which carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh," another organiser said.

PTI AW NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

