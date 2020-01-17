Cardi B wears see-through catsuit and ski mask for Paris Fashion Week

Rapper Cardi B made a grand entrance at Paris Fashion Week by showing off her beautiful curves in a see-through catsuit along with a black sparkling ski mask by CoutureMask. Cardi celebrated the launch of her husband Offset's fashion collaboration with Chaz Jordan's label, Laundered Works Corp.

The 'Hustlers' star even expressed her feelings by posting a picture with husband on her social media. The post featured the couple who posed for the camera was seen colour-coordinating.

Cardi's sizzling hot outfit was by American fashion designer Mah-Jing Wong, which she paired up with a huge black fur coat by Adrienne Landau. "Congrats babe on your bomb-ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things," read the caption of the post.

'I Love You," she added. (ANI)

