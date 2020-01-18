Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganesh Acharya dismisses allegations levelled against him by Saroj Khan, says CDA needs re-election

Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya on Friday dismissed allegations levelled against him by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who accused Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 05:59 IST
Ganesh Acharya dismisses allegations levelled against him by Saroj Khan, says CDA needs re-election
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya on Friday dismissed allegations levelled against him by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who accused Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). "Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer," said Acharaya while speaking to ANI.

"Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA," he said. Khan, who represents the CDA and has been working with it over a decade, has accused Acharya of forming a new organisation and badmouthing CDA. She also alleged that Acharya has been stealing its dancers by promising them more money.

Responding to this, Acharya said: "The CDA was shut down six months ago following a legal dispute that began in 2018. However, Deric Biswas, Zahid Shaikh, Al Fahim Surani and Ravi Kanwar reopened it without showing any court orders to do so and filled up the posts without elections. Now, they are pressuring dancers to join the association again." "I have been standing with dancers. I am emotionally attached to them. This is their problem and that is why they are speaking against me," he said.

Acharya and his father were associated with the CDA. "The members of All India Film Television Events Dancers Association (AIFTEDA) would also like to return to CDA, only after a fair election and wages assured to them," he said.

Acharya's supporters said that he never differentiated among dancers. "If there is a need of 50 dancers he takes 100 dancers so that more people can earn. He stands by us in our every problem. Even he stood by those who are criticising him now," a dancer said. This dispute comes after Acharya accused the CDA of paying dancers less than the mandated rates. On December 26, 2019, the AIFTEDA was formed, allegedly by miffed former members of the CDA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

B'deshi author Taslima terms CAA 'generous', calls for inclusion of persecuted Muslim community, atheists

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday termed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA very good and generous and suggested that the new law should also include Muslim community, free thinkers and atheists, who are persecuted in ...

UPDATE 2-Trump: 2nd Amendment under 'serious attack' in Virginia

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Constitution was being attacked in the state of Virginia, where lawmakers have been moving to enact tougher gun laws and arms enthusiasts are planning a rally next week. Your 2nd Amendment...

Reports: Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, several media outlets reported Friday. Garrett intervewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after his contr...

UPDATE 6-Iran's Khamenei stands by Guards after unrest over downed plane

Irans supreme leader threw his support behind the elite Revolutionary Guards in a rare sermon on Friday after their belated admission that they had accidentally downed an airliner triggered days of street protests.In his first Friday prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020