The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is – have they discovered the treasure yet? Unfortunately, the answer is No. But they found another evidence or clue that may lead them to the centuries-old treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 has made us sure that team is quite close to the money pit. The discovery of Shaft 2, the oldest searcher structure on the island, brought the revelation that the team is about 14 feet away from the money pit. The swamp, as it was predicted before, is actually man-made to cover the treasures.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 titled 'Gary Strikes Again' – Excitement abounds when Gary uncovers what could be a friend of the cross.

In the next episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, we can expect the team members led by Rick and Marty Lagina to double down and focus on finding that 14-foot tunnel that leads to the Money Pit. From the preview, it seems they do find a tunnel leading off from shaft 2. We even hear one of them shouting, "that's the shaft, and we gotta tunnel coming off it to the west."

On the other hand, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 11 titled 'The Eye of the Storm' is going to be quite different. It is likely to filled with natural disaster and the team's efforts may be wiped out.

Here's the synopsis of episode 11 titled 'The Eye of the Storm' – With a dangerous hurricane approaching, the team scrambles to find evidence of what might be buried beneath the swamp before the storm can wipe out their efforts.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 titled 'Gary Strikes Again' on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality and television series.

