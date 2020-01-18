Left Menu
Rest your trailblazing soul: Dwayne Johnson pays homage to father Rocky

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 16:11 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has paid an emotional tribute to his father Rocky Johnson who recently passed at the age of 75. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Johnson said his father led "barrier-breaking life" as one half of the "Soul Patrol", the first black tag-team in professional wrestling.

"I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love," the 47-year-old actor wrote. Johnson also shared a video that showed him cheering in the audience as his father took the ring.

"The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood," he added. Johnson hinted in his post that the demise of his father was sudden and unexpected.

"Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you before you crossed over to the other side. But you have ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I'm in pain. But we both know it's just pain and it'll pass," he wrote. "Now I'll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it's time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish," he added.

Johnson ended his tribute, telling his father "to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain-free, regret-free, satisfied and at ease." Rocky, whose real name was Wayde Bowles, started his career in the 1960s with the National Wrestling Alliance before becoming an athlete with the WWE, formerly known as the Word Wrestling Federation, in 1983.

He partnered with fellow WWE wrestler Tony Atlas to form the duo The Soul Patrol, who would go on to defeat The Wild Samoans that year. The duo became the first African American world tag team champions in WWE history.

Dwayne Johnson inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

