Robert Downey Jr responds to Iron Man cameo rumours in 'Black Widow'

Actor Robert Downey Jr is maintaining ambiguity over his much-talked-about appearance in Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" . The actor exited the studio's money-minting Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark aka Iron Man last year with "Avengers: Endgame".

However, soon after there were reports that Downey Jr will be making one last appearance as Iron Man in Scarlett Johansson-led "Black Widow" . In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Downey Jr was coy about the reports.

"Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know," the actor responded. "Black Widow" will feature Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Directed by Cate Shortland, "Black Widow" also stars Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and O T Fagbenle. The film is scheduled to be released on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.