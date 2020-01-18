Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Actor Shabana Azmi and another person were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday, the police said. Azmi was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was said to be out of danger, said a police official. Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which they were traveling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. A local police official said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck.

One more person who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries, he said. His identity was not known yet. Azmi's spokesperson said the actor was undergoing a check-up. "She is fine, nothing to worry about," the spokesperson added.

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday. "Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard," actor Swara Bhaskar tweeted.

Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films such as "Arth" , "Ankur" , "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

