Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charlize Theron says her children think her Oscar Nomination is 'a waste of time'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:09 IST
Charlize Theron says her children think her Oscar Nomination is 'a waste of time'

Actor Charlize Theron has revealed that her two children believes her Oscar nomination for "Bombshell" is a "waste of time". The 44-year-old actor is nominated for best actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for portrayal of Tv presenter Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell" .

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" , Theron said the past few weeks have been quite "thrilling" as she received nods at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. After she did not win either of the awards, the actor said her kids were "a mixture of super sad and angry."

"They were upset. The little one was like, 'Well, I really wanted you to win' and the eight-year-old was like pure disappointment," Theron said. "When the Oscar nominations came in, it was the third time that they were like... now they're suspicious. They're just like, 'Will you win this time?' I said, 'You know, listen, there's a good shot I'm not gonna win.' And my oldest just went, 'Well, this sounds like a waste of time'," she added.

"Bombshell" , which also featured Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow, also has nominations for best supporting actress and best makeup and hairstyling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

I was not as rusty as I had thought, says Sania after annexing Hobart title

There was not much rustiness but just the initial nervousness, which a pleasantly surprised Sania Mirza shook off to win a title in her first tournament in 27 months, capping off her comeback from maternity leave in style. Partnering Ukrain...

Iceland’s Samherji exiting Namibia following bribery scandal

Samherji, the Icelandic fishing company at the center of Namibias biggest corruption scandal, announced on Friday that it is withdrawing from the southwest African nation. The move comes as former justice minister Sakeus Shanghala and fishe...

81.51 pc voter turnout in 1st phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan

The first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan has recorded a total voter turnout of 81.51 per cent, an official said on Saturday. In the first phase, 2690 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis in 31 out of 33 districts went to poll ...

Centre standing on brink of bankruptcy: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said the Central government was on the brink of bankruptcy due to the economic slowdown. He also said the economy was passing through its worst-ever crisis due to the death of demand in sectors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020