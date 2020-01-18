Charlize Theron says her children think her Oscar Nomination is 'a waste of time'

Actor Charlize Theron has revealed that her two children believes her Oscar nomination for "Bombshell" is a "waste of time". The 44-year-old actor is nominated for best actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for portrayal of Tv presenter Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell" .

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" , Theron said the past few weeks have been quite "thrilling" as she received nods at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. After she did not win either of the awards, the actor said her kids were "a mixture of super sad and angry."

"They were upset. The little one was like, 'Well, I really wanted you to win' and the eight-year-old was like pure disappointment," Theron said. "When the Oscar nominations came in, it was the third time that they were like... now they're suspicious. They're just like, 'Will you win this time?' I said, 'You know, listen, there's a good shot I'm not gonna win.' And my oldest just went, 'Well, this sounds like a waste of time'," she added.

"Bombshell" , which also featured Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow, also has nominations for best supporting actress and best makeup and hairstyling.

