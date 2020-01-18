Shabana Azmi shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Legendary actor Shabana Azmi, who met with a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, has been shifted to multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai from MGM hospital. According to Raigad police, the actor was rushed to MGM Hospital in New Mumbai from the accident spot.

According to doctors, she has suffered head injury and there is slight damage to backbone. The road accident occurred in the afternoon near Khalapur when the car in which she was travelling was involved in an accident with a truck.

Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped with minor injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

