'Downton Abbey' creator to work on film's sequel post 'The Gilded Age' shoot

Julian Fellowes, the creator of popular British period drama "Downton Abbey" , says a follow-up to the show's film adaptation will be in the works once he has finished writing "The Gilded Age" . Fellowes said he is currently in the pre-production stage for the long-gestating drama series for HBO and expects to shoot later this year, reported Deadline.

Asked when he would start writing a movie sequel, he quipped, "Give us a break, gov. Not until I've finished the scripts for 'The Gilded Age'." He was speaking on the sidelines of Winter TCA press tour.

"The Gilded Age" is a 10-part series about the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s and now a co-production between Universal TV and HBO. It stars the likes of Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector.

Talking about "Downton...", Fellowes said the show became a phenomenon after it started airing in the US. "That was a lovely magic carpet because it's possible for people to go through a quite successful career in show business and never have one of these phenomena. I felt we were all very lucky and very privileged," he added.

The film "Downton Abbey" released last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.