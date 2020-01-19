Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika asks TikTok influencer to recreate 'Chhapaak' 'look', draws social media ire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:19 IST
Deepika asks TikTok influencer to recreate 'Chhapaak' 'look', draws social media ire
Image Credit: ANI

Actor Deepika Padukone is at the center of a social media storm after she was slammed for a TikTok video, where she challenges an influencer to recreate her acid attack survivor 'look' from her latest film "Chhapaak". The TikTok challenge thrown by the 34-year-old actor was called "insensitive", "crass" and the "worst kind of a promotion".

In a 39-second video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Deepika is seen asking make-up artiste Faby to recreate her "three favorite looks" from her films. Faby recreates the actor's looks from her 2007 debut "Om Shanti Om" and 2015's "Piku".

However, her attempt at recreating the actor's 'look' from "Chhapaak", in which Deepika plays Malti, an acid attack survivor, was criticized on social media. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor-activist Laxmi Agarwal and released on January 10.

Many called out the actor for trivializing the trauma of an acid attack survivor by categorizing the part as a mere 'look' and even questioned her intention behind taking up the part. "I'm appalled at Deepika Padukone's Tiktok challenge on the 'Chhapaak' acid survivor 'look'. It is like making a movie on the Holocaust and tattooing numbers on your hand as promotion," a user wrote on Twitter.

Another said, "This is really disrespectful to acid attack victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to promote yourself?" A tweeple branded the video "gross".

"And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn't mock Lakshmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross," another wrote on the microblogging site. "So 'Acid Attacked Face' has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you."

Another user said that the actor, who has been vocal about mental health issues, should have been more careful. "Deepika's Tiktok video is crass and insensitive. She is a victim of mental illness, expected better from her. I will never be able to admire and respect her again," the person said.

"I'd kept silent about 'motives' when Deepika showed up to JNU because it did help give the cause some publicity but the TikTok video shows what Bollywood stars really are. There is no moral compass or political ideology. They wait and respond to things in a very calculate way," a user wrote. One person posted, "The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her 'looks' and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through. (sic)"

Another person said the video was a "big mistake" on the actor's part. "Supporting students was a mistake or not, I don't know... but this TikTok video is a big mistake on Deepika's part. #Chaapak isn't just about a look of Malti..." read the post.

A user said, "So much I want to say about #Chapaak First off that atrocious video '3 looks of Deepika's from 3 of her movies. 'Acid attack victim' is not 'a look'." "Anytime you're feeling bad about any dumb thing you did, just remember that Deepika Padukone created the 'acid burnt face' as a 'look' on TikTok to push her movie. It'll make you feel better," read a post.

Another Twitter user said, "OMG! I have no words, so end of the day it was all just a makeup for her. Disgusting and sad... beauty without brains. Can't help. These celebrities will never understand. Fake people." However, not everyone was critical of Deepika and a user said the actor is trying to make acid attack survivors a part of the society.

"Deepika helping to normalize acid scars with Malti's look being recreated. Social inclusion for acid attack survivors is important and the TikTok videos are a great way," the user wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...

Bar Refaeli welcomes third child with husband Adi Ezra

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra have become parents to their third child. The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she has given birth to her third kid.This is what real GLAM looks like. Third ba...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup No. 11 Louisville upsets No. 3 DukeDavid Johnson scored 19 points as No. 11 Louisville withstood a charge from third-ranked Duke and pulled out a 79-73 road victory Saturd...

Reliance outpaces industry in petrol, diesel sales from its outlets

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL has outpaced the industry in clocking double-digit sales growth in petrol and diesel from its nearly 1,400-odd petrol pumps in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. In an investor presentation post announcin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020