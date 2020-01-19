Cameron Diaz's daughter Raddix has sweet 'Drew Barrymore' connection

Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden is the full name of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter but the middle name has a special significance, as it's also the title of Drew Barrymore's autobiography. On Saturday(local time), the newborn's full name was revealed in the birth certificate obtained by The Blast. Diaz and Benji welcomed their daughter on December 30, 2019, at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, reported Us Weekly.

Barrymore, who co-starred with Diaz in the 'Charlie's Angels Trilogy' has as a connection with the title 'Wildflower' as the star has named her autobiography as 'Wildflower' and also has a makeup line called Flower Beauty. Diaz and Madden tied the knots in January 2015 and revealed the arrival of their baby girl on January 3 in a post on Instagram. They wrote on their respective Instagram handles, "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden"

According to a source to the outlet, the couple has been loving parenthood so far. The insider further stated that the couple can't believe their little miracle (Raddix) is finally here. They have spent the last five years waiting for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.

(ANI)

