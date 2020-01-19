Left Menu
PGA recognises notable contributions from television and film industry

  19-01-2020
'Toy Story 4' won the best animated theatrical motion picture at the award ceremony. Image Credit: ANI

This year's Producers Guild of America awards ceremony took place on Saturday and '1917' took home the best picture award. The 31st edition of the awards recognised contribution of both the television and the film industry. According to Hollywood Reporter, the winners in various television categories were the ones that have already bagged the prestigious Emmy awards. Among these were 'Leaving Neverland', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', and 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'.

The best documentary was bestowed to 'Apollo 11' while other awardees were NASA project 'Apollo: Missions to the Moon' for outstanding producer of televised or streamed motion pictures and 'Toy Story 4' for the best animated theatrical motion picture. The PGA also honoured Ted Sarandos during the event. Jimmy Kimmel filled in for a sick Ellen DeGeneres and handed over the Milestone award to Ted.

Earlier in January, the guild announced winners of the inaugural Innovation Award, which honoured "an outstanding entertainment endeavour across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more," as well as the winners in the short form, children's and sports categories. The gala evening happened at the Hollywood Palladium. (ANI)

