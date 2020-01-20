'Parasite' charts another record; 'Fosse/Verdon', 'Mrs Maisel' big winners at SAG Awards

"Parasite" created history at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards as the South Korean class drama went on to become the first foreign language film to pick up the top prize of the best motion picture cast award. The trophy, SAG-AFTRA's equivalent of a best picture award, for the Bong Joon-ho directorial is a favourable sign for the film which has been nominated for six Oscars, including best picture and best director.

Besides "Parasite", the room full of the who's who of Hollywood also gave a standing ovation to veteran actor Robert De Niro who received the lifetime achievement award. A vocal critic of President Donald Trump, De Niro said he would continue to speak out despite the backlash.

"There's right and there's wrong and there's common sense and there's abuse of power and as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else — to voice my opinion. "And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I'm going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power," "The Irishman" star said.

The winning run continued for Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger who took home the honours for outstanding performance in a leading role for their titular turns as "Joker" and "Judy" , respectively. Like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern emerged favourites in the supporting categories for Quentin Tarantino's revisionist period piece "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and divorce drama "Marriage Story".

The SAG for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture was bagged by Marvel tentpole "Avengers: Endgame". In the television segment, "Fosse/Verdon" co-stars Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams scored an award each in the categories of actor in a television movie or miniseries for playing the duo of choreographer and director Bob Fosse and iconic dancer Gwen Verdon.

"Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston was a big winner as the actor won her first individual actor award in a drama series for her latest series, "The Morning Show" . She earlier won a SAG actor honour as part of ensemble cast for the NBC series. Peter Dinklage was honoured as best actor in TV drama for his performance in the final season of "Game of Thrones" as the fan favourite Tyrion Lannister. The epic fantasy show, which ended last May, also won the award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star Tony Shalhoub was named the best male actor in a comedy series and the show, fronted by actor Rachel Brosnahan, won the award for best ensemble cast in a comedy series. Actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has been the toast of the award season post the second season of her show "Fleabag" , was acknowledged by fellow actors as the best female actor in a comedy series for the beloved series.

As the rein of "The Crown" changed hands from Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Colman's portrayal of the British monarch, the royal period drama was adjudged the best ensemble in a drama series.

