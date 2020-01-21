Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes film awards history

Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot more of Los Angeles' red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Todd Phillips' film "Joker" . On Jan. 5, Gudnadottir made history by becoming the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score since the introduction of the category in 1947. 'Parasite' scores historic upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

South Korean thriller "Parasite" was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month. "Parasite," the Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in South Korea, was the first film in a foreign language to win the top prize of best cast ensemble in the 26 year-history of the SAG awards. De Niro takes shot at Trump as he accepts SAG lifetime award

Robert De Niro, considered one of the finest motion picture performers of his generation, was saluted on Sunday with a lifetime achievement award from his acting peers, and used the occasion to take a veiled jab at U.S. President Donald Trump. The two-time Academy Award winner and star of Oscar-nominated mob film "The Irishman" received the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) tribute celebrating a 50-year career in films ranging from dramas like "The Deer Hunter," "Raging Bull" and "The Godfather: Part II" to comedies such as "Meet the Parents" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Apple's 'Morning Show' will deal with 'chaos' left behind in new season

The second season of Apple Inc's "The Morning Show" will deal with the leadership vacuum created by the sexual misconduct scandal on the fictional news program and may or may not see the return of star Steve Carell, producers said on Sunday. The show, a centerpiece of the new Apple TV+ streaming service, features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors navigating gender and power dynamics. Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Towers Over 'Dolittle,' '1917'

Universal's "Dolittle" and "1917" found out what "Bad Boys" will do when they come for you at the box office. Sony's "Bad Boys for Life," the third entry in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led series, beat expectations and towered over the competition during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. "Bad Boys for Life" earned $59 million over the traditional weekend and should cross $68 million through Monday. Heading into the extended holiday frame, the "Bad Boys" threequel was expected to debut to $38 million to $45 million. But solid word of mouth from both audiences and critics (It landed an "A" CinemaScore from moviegoers and a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes) boosted ticket sales and justified Sony's decision to revive a 17-year-old franchise. "Bad Boys for Life" now holds the second-biggest opening ever for a January release (behind "American Sniper" with $107 million), as well as Sony's best start for an R-rated movie. UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

Britain's Royal Mint has issued its first commemorative coin featuring a British rock group, in a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury and the three other band members of Queen. "This is a 'who would've thought it' moment. Here we have a coin of the realm, a five-pound coin in fact, made by The Royal Mint, in the customary fashion," said Queen lead guitarist Brian May in a video clip, holding a one ounce silver proof coin. 'Parasite' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Korean-language film "Parasite" won the top prize, for best ensemble cast in a motion picture, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. "Parasite," a comedic thriller that turns on social class divisions, scored its upset victory over a field of contenders that also included "Bombshell," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit" and "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." Rap and rice paddies: Thai hip hop creates unlikely new stars

In geography and in culture, the rice paddies of northeastern Thailand are thousands of miles away from the birthplace of hip hop in New York City's Bronx, but for Thai rapper RachYo, the language of hip hop is universal. A recent video features the 18-year-old artist rapping in a rice field, sitting on an old truck as he laments in Thai about jealousy over a girl. It was viewed 57 million times on YouTube.

