Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome first child

Model Ashley Graham and husband, director Justin Ervin, have become proud parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed their son on January 18 and shared the news on their Instagram Stories on Monday.

"At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time," Graham wrote along with a red and blue heart emoji. The model didn't share any other birth details, including their child's name.

Ervin shared the screenshot of his wife's Story on his account. Graham announced her pregnancy in August 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.