'Praying for Sheetrock' film adaptation in the works

A movie adaptation of Melissa Fay Greene's civil rights drama "Praying for Sheetrock" is in development at Enderby Entertainment. The non-fiction book was published in 1991.

"To make a great film, you start with a great story. As filmmakers, we can only hope to find a writer like Melissa, and we've long loved this story and its lyrical Southern storyteller. We live in a time where it's important to make sure that we don't forget our past," Enderby CEO Rick Dugdale said in a statement to Variety. Dugdale and Enderby partner Daniel Petrie Jr will produce the project, while Bryan Sullivan will serve as executive producer.

"The story is set in McIntosh County, an isolated place deep in the pine woods of the Georgia coast, where a white sheriff wielded all the power and a small and isolated African American community was denied access to political power, good jobs, fair housing, and decent education. An unemployed black man, Thurnell Alston, led the way to challenge the sheriff and changed the way of life in the community forever," the logline read.

