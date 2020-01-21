Left Menu
They're pushing on ahead without me: Hugo Weaving on 'Matrix 4'

  • London
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:49 IST
  21-01-2020
Actor Hugo Weaving was in talks to reprise his role as Agent Smith in the upcoming fourth installment in "Matrix" franchise but things didn't materialise after director Lana Wachowski decided to go ahead with the film without him. The 59-year-old actor was offered the chance to feature in the new film but the schedule clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of "The Visit".

"It's unfortunate but actually I had this offer (for 'The Visit') and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn't have dates. I thought I could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work - I held off on accepting a role in 'The Visit' during that time. "I was in touch with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren't going to work. So we'd sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They're pushing on ahead without me," Weaving told Time Out magazine.

"Matrix 4", backed by Warner Bros, is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021. The film will see franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith is also set to return as Niobe.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana, who is also attached to produce with Grant Hill. "Aquaman" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris are also part of the cast.

