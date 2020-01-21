Left Menu
Writing my next, Salman has liked the idea: Sooraj Barjatya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:16 IST
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on Tuesday revealed that he is already penning his next film and his frequent collaborator, superstar Salman Khan, has liked the idea. The 54-year-old actor and the filmmaker, who started their Bollywood journeys together with 1989's "Maine Pyaar Kiya" , last worked together in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" (2015).

"I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it. It is in my space -- family, drama and emotions," Barjatya told PTI in an interview. He, however, said he is currently focusing on his younger son Avnish's first directorial venture.

"Avnish is going to make his debut as a director. In late 2017, I was ready to start my film with Salman bhai. I was in the middle of writing, but my son, who assisted me on 'Prem Ratan....', said he is ready to start as director. "To launch a director in a company after 30 years is bigger responsibility so I held back. I am there only as a guide, it is his film, his story. It is a complicated love story," he said.

Barjatrya, who hails from Rajshri Productions, known for making simple and family-oriented dramas, said he has advised his son to stay true to the essence of their banner. "I have only told him to keep the Rajshri audience in mind. It is an overseas shoot. We are getting into locking the cast. Once everything is finalised, I will begin work on my film," he added.

Asked if his son's film will feature Salman in any capacity, the director said Avnish has the star's blessings. "He has Salman bhai's blessings. I believe every maker should make film of their age group and what they believe in, like I did with 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'."

Salman and Barjatya have also delivered blockbusters like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" and "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

