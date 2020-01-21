Left Menu
Alia Bhatt refutes rumours of getting injured on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sets

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:38 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt has debunked the reports of getting injured while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" . Reports of Alia suffering an injury on the sets of the film started doing the rounds after she posted a picture with her pet cat on her Instagram story on Monday which read, "Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am. Eddie and mommy (2020)."

The actor again took to social media on Tuesday to clarify that it is an old injury that has been causing her trouble for the past few days and now she is ready to resume work. "To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true.. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident or nothing.

"Please do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me.. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I'm back in action and am resuming shoot from today. Thank you for all the get well soon messages as I have got well very very soon," Alia wrote. "Gangubai Kathiawadi" , which is scheduled to be released on September 11, marks Bhansali and Alia's first collaboration.

Bhansali will also co-produce the film with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

