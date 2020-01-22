Left Menu
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut

  PTI
  Patna
  Updated: 22-01-2020 09:58 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020 09:58 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed her desire to make a movie on Chandragupta, the shepherd- turned-emperor who founded the Maurya dynasty, noting that the film industry has "not done enough justice to our history". The national award winner was here to take part in a programme organised by the publishers of a leading Hindi daily where she performed a jig to the tunes of Bhojpuri songs along with actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan before the duo participated in a question and answer session.

Replying to the questions posed by Kishan, who is also the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ranaut on Tuesday said it was her second trip to Bihar. "The last time, I was here as a child though I have not yet got a chance to explore the state with which I feel a connect as my Yoga teacher has his roots here," she said.

Ranaut, who won acclaim for portraying Rani Laxmibai -- the valiant queen of Jhansi who took on the British during the revolt of 1857 -- in 'Manikarnika', when asked if she would like to be associated with a film on any historical figure from Bihar, said, "It would be Chandragupta Maurya. The film industry has not done much justice to our history". A self-confessed admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 32-year-old, who has won three National Awards in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, replied in the affirmative when asked about reports that she has turned producer and her first venture is based on the theme of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Himachal Pradesh-born actress, who has courted controversy for taking on well-entrenched Bollywood "insiders" like Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan, said she has had a rebellious streak since childhood and shared an anecdote about her breaking her teacher's stick upon being hit for chatting with a classmate in school. When Kishan asked why she has gained so much weight, Ranaut replied it was in preparation for her upcoming biopic "Thalaivi" , based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The actress said her forthcoming release "Panga" is a family drama. Ranaut said after landing in Patna, she gorged on 'Litti Chokha', a local delicacy.

She also regaled the audience by greeting them in Bhojpuri and repeating several commonly used phrases of the dialect after Kishan..

