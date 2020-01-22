Left Menu
Saif Ali Khan grooves to 'Ole Ole 2.0' song from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The makers of upcoming comedy-drama -- Jawaani Jaaneman -- dropped the much-anticipated recreation of the '90s song 'Ole Ole 2.0' on Wednesday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-01-2020 17:23 IST
A still from the song (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of upcoming comedy-drama -- Jawaani Jaaneman -- dropped the much-anticipated recreation of the '90s song 'Ole Ole 2.0' on Wednesday. The one-minute-forty-nine minute song shows Saif Ali Khan in playboy mode shaking a leg along with girls in the pub. The song starts with the 49-year-old actor in bed with a blonde woman.

Saif is shown grooving to the tunes of song, and the most eye-appealing thing in the song is the hook step from the old version. The peppy-song is the new party anthem and sure to make you groove to the beats. 'Ole-Ole 2.0' is penned by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Amit Mishra. The original song 'Ole Ole' was featured in the 1994 film 'Yeh Dillagi' and was performed by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' also features Tabu in a lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of a Casanova. The movie also sees Alaya F, the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi in the lead role. The film is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The light-hearted romance will hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

