Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't cry for me Portugal - Injured Madonna cancels second show in Lisbon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:19 IST
Don't cry for me Portugal - Injured Madonna cancels second show in Lisbon

Pop legend Madonna has cancelled another show in Portugal's capital Lisbon, the city that inspired her newest album Madame X, as she struggles to cope with pain from "ongoing injuries", her tour promoter said on Wednesday. Promoter Everything Is New issued a statement on Facebook apologising to fans and thanking them for the "well-wishes for Madonna's recovery".

"We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans due to the unforeseen and last-minute changes to the schedule," it said. Wednesday evening's concert was the second show the star has cancelled since kicking off her European tour in Lisbon on Jan. 12, where she has lived since mid-2017.

"Sorry I had to cancel tonight," the 61-year-old wrote on Instagram after the first cancellation in Lisbon's Coliseu dos Recreios venue on Sunday. "But I must listen to my body and rest!" The star shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where she is seen walking up a set of stairs with a walking stick. During the weekend, Madonna also shared a video of her taking post-show ice baths.

Madame X is the fourteenth studio album by the American singer and was inspired by her life in Portugal and the country's culture and traditional music, including the melancholy musical form fado. According to the promoter, Madonna's final show of the initially scheduled eight in Lisbon on Thursday is expected to go on as scheduled.

The tour will then continue in London and Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul accuses Modi government of damaging LIC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of damaging LIC and alleged that it was risking the future of the people. Gandhi said in a tweet that crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it.He sa...

Spanish government says it will raise minimum wage by 5.5% for 2020

Spains new government said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage by 5.5 percent effective immediately.The announcement by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is part of a plan to raise the net minimum wage to 60 of the average national wage...

New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo on Wednesday said the new government in the Central American nation will continue to receive Honduran and El Salvadoran migrants returned from the United States under an asylum agreement with Washingt...

Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe, calls him 'frustrated'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday hit back at his A Wednesday co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his clown comment, saying the actor is not taken seriously due to his substance use. Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020