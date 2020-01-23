Issa Lopez to write, direct 'Lost Souls'

Director Issa Lopez, known for dark fairy tale "Tigers Are Not Afraid" , is set to pen and direct the big screen adaptation of "Lost Souls". To be developed by Searchlight, the film is based on Matthew Baker's short and will be produced by "Lucy in the Sky" director Noah Hawley.

According to Deadline, the film is set in a world in which some babies are born without souls. It is one of Baker's several short stories that turned into big movie deals.

Hawley and his banner 26 Keys are turning the writer's other short story "Why Visit America" into an FX pilot. Baker is writing and Hawley is exec producing. Hawley is producing two others based on Baker stories.

