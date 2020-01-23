Mary Steenburgen, Dan Levy join Kristen Stewart in 'Happiest Season'

LGBTQ romantic comedy "Happiest Season" is adding Mary Steenburgen and Dan Levy to its cast. The film, headlined by Kristen Stewart, is helmed by actor Clea DuVall who is making her directorial debut with the feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Victor Garber, Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are also part of the TriStar and Entertainment One project. The story is set during an annual family holiday party where a young woman (Stewart) plans to propose to her girlfriend, played by Mackenzie Davis.

The plan gets an unexpected twist when the woman finds out her partner hasn't come out as gay to her conservative parents (Steenburgen and Garber). DuVall co-wrote the film with Mary Holland.

Holland will also appear in the movie, along with Ana Gasteyer, Burl Moseley, Sarayu Blue and Jake McDorman.

