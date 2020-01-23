Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to star in 'Picard' S2, she accepts offer

When veteran actor Patrick Stewart extended an invitation to former "Star Trek" co-star Whoopi Goldberg to join the cast of "Picard" season two, she accepted the offer in a heartbeat. The two actors are considered veterans in the sci-fi franchise, having starred together in "Star Trek: The Next Generation", which ran from 1987 to 1994, reported Deadline.

Now that Stewart has returned to the fold with "Picard", in which he reprises his fan-favourite character of Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard, he saw fit to ask Goldberg to return for the new series. In an appearance on Goldberg's talk show "The View" , Stewart said he came to invite her to join him.

"I'm here with a formal invitation, and it's for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of 'Star Trek: Picard', and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season," the 79-year-old actor told Goldberg. Goldberg, 64, who was both stunned and delighted by Stewart's gesture, embraced the actor and immediately said yes.

"I've said this on the show before, but 'Star Trek' was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time ever," the Oscar winner said. "Picard", which is the eighth series in the franchise, recently premiered on CBS All Access.

