American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres turns 62

American television host and Comedian Ellen DeGeneres turned 62 on Sunday. The actor hosts one of the most successful daytime talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' which ranks 27th in the syndicate.

American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres turns 62
Ellen had earlier called out for help during the Australian bushfire incident. Image Credit: ANI

American television host and Comedian Ellen DeGeneres turned 62 on Sunday. The actor hosts one of the most successful daytime talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' which ranks 27th in the syndicate. Ahead of her birthday, friend and actor Jennifer Aniston stole the limelight as she took over the host seat of The Ellen DeGeneres show, in her beloved 'real-life friends' DeGeneres' absence.

Previously, the host had called out for help during the Australian bushfire incident. Ellen DeGeneres launched a 'GoFundMe' to help the people and animals devastated by the Australian bush fires.

On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the host announced the creation of the campaign aimed at raising $5 million to support firefighters, people, and animals affected by the catastrophe.The 62-year old television host also tweeted about the issue and her campaign. (ANI)

