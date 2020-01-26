Eddie Marsan joins Amazon thriller 'The Power'

Actor Eddie Marsen is set to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series "The Power" , headlined by Leslie Mann. Based on the international best-selling novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, the show will be directed and executive produced by Reed Morano of "The Handmaid's Tale" fame.

The series is set in a world where all teenage girls across the globe suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. They soon learn they can awaken the power in older women as well, and soon enough every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

According to Deadline, Marsan will play Bernie Monke, North London crime boss and father to Roxy. A man who lives by his own moral logic, Bernie finds his relationship with his daughter irrevocably changed by the Power. Alderman is adapting her novel and will also serve as executive producer.

