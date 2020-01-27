James Norton calls Bond speculation 'crazy'

Actor James Norton has dismissed the speculation of him taking over as the next James Bond, calling the reports "crazy" and "not real". The "Little Women" star has currently emerged as the favourite to play the Agent 007 famous spy after after Daniel Craig's exit following "No Time to Die" .

"It's crazy. It's not real. It's speculative. There is no truth behind it, unless journalists know something more than I do. "It's bizarre and quite flattering to be even considered in that world, but beyond that? Pure speculation," Norton told The Times.

Actors Tom Hiddleston, Sam Heughan, Jack Lowden and Justin Hartley are also in the top five who may be the next Bond. Back in 2017 as well, the actor rubbished the claims that he was in the running to play the iconic British spy.

"No Time to Die" , directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is Craig's fifth and last outing as Bond. The film releases in April.

