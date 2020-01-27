Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC defers plea against actors' acquittal to March 30

The High Court here deferred the hearing on a state government plea challenging the acquittal of Bollywood actors in a blackbuck poaching case to March 30. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabbu, Neelam and a local, Dushyant Singh, had sought time to argue the case.

A lower court had convicted actor Salman Khan in the case on March 5 last year, sentencing him to five years in jail. The actor was sent to prison for shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film, "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

The five co-accused were acquitted, giving them the benefit of doubt. "The hearing on the leave to appeal was scheduled for Monday but the defence counsel sought time to argue the case," said prosecution counsel Mahipal Bishnoi.

Granting the plea of defence counsel K K Vyas, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg deferred the hearing till March 30.

